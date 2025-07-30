Frederick Wiggington sentenced to life for his wife’s murder

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The man convicted of killing his wife, Elsie Wiggington, back in May has learned his fate.

On Wednesday morning, Frederick Wiggington was sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder, plus an additional three years for another charge.

As we’ve previously reported, Frederick’s trial took place in May, nearly two years after Elsie’s disappearance and eight months after her remains were discovered on their property.

The prosecution described the crime as a “cold-blooded execution,” revealing that Elsie was shot in the back of the head.

Several witnesses testified that after Elsie vanished, Frederick told them she had been murdered in Virginia Beach—shot in the chest and left under a pier. Among these were two individuals who interviewed him for a job in Lexington, saying he claimed he had to go identify her body.

However, as previously reported, Elsie’s remains were found months later in August 2024, buried beneath a concrete slab on the couple’s property.

