Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday is back: Here’s what you need to know

If you’re looking for a way to save big, Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday is almost here. Starting at midnight and running through Sunday, shoppers will get a break from paying sales tax on select items, including school supplies, clothing, and footwear.

The sales tax holiday took a short break after the Virginia General Assembly did not renew the law in 2023. Officials called it an oversight, and the program was reinstated last year to a warm welcome from shoppers across the state.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than two-thirds of shoppers have already started buying school supplies this year, a 55% increase compared to the same time last year.

But it’s not just about back-to-school essentials. The holiday also includes hurricane and emergency preparedness products, along with certain energy-efficient items, giving residents even more ways to save.