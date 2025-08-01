Mill Mountain Zoo conductor brings magic to Zoo Choo train rides

ROANOKE, Va. – The Mill Mountain Zoo has plenty of fans, but lately, it’s not just the animals stealing the spotlight.

10 News takes a ride on the Zoo Choo to meet the conductor who’s turning a simple train ride into a memorable experience for visitors of all ages.

Meet Lucky Evermore—the engineer and conductor of the Zoo Choo safari train.

Decked out in his classic conductor’s uniform, Lucky brings enthusiasm and fun to every trip around the zoo.

“It’s not just a job—it’s a childhood dream come true,” Lucky said.

“When they told me I would get to drive the train, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, I’ve already got the outfit,’” he added with a laugh.

A Roanoke native, Lucky grew up riding the Zoo Choo himself. For the past two and a half months, he’s been the one holding the whistle.

“You can see a little bit of Tippy the tortoise,” Lucky said.

“Tippy is about 30 years old and weighs about 90 pounds,” he added.

The kids light up with excitement, waving eagerly, while adults appreciate Lucky’s enthusiasm.

Andrew Reece, a parent, said, “Well, he just makes the trip special. He’s someone who’s passionate about what he does, he’s knowledgeable about the animals you see on the tour, and he makes the experience exciting for kids and adults alike.”

As Lucky welcomes more visitors daily, he makes sure no two rides are the same.

“I’ve been getting people riding multiple times a day, so it really makes me expand my repertoire of stories and things that I say because I don’t really want to say the same thing to the same people twice in a row,” Lucky said.

So next time you’re at Mill Mountain Zoo, hop aboard the Zoo Choo—you never know what new story Lucky might have up his sleeve.