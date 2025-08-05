Roanoke City Public Schools announces bus routes for 2025-2026 school year

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools announced the bus routes for the 2025-2026 school year on Tuesday.

RCPS said you can find your school bus route here. They do not publicly announce bus stops for students who receive door-to-door pick-up, as they do not want to release home addresses. If you are the family of a student who has door-to-door pick-up, RCPS will reach out to you directly.

Recommended Videos

RCPS also recommended you download the Zum app, which allows you to see your child’s assigned bus route. If you have any questions regarding your route or a student’s transportation, call (540) 853-2807.