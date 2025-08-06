CHIP of Roanoke Valley to host annual Back-to-School Celebration with free supplies and services

ROANOKE, Va. – Hundreds of families will receive free school supplies, haircuts, and wellness services during CHIP of Roanoke Valley’s fourth annual Back-to-School Celebration on Wednesday.

“This is actually my favorite event that we do,” said CHIP of the Roanoke Valley’s Major Gifts Officer Tiffany Dennis.

This is the fourth year that kids will receive backpacks full of school supplies. There will be additional community resources and wellness services, such as acupuncture.

“Events like this, where we can come together all at once and a family can just knock it all out at one time, that is huge,” said Executive Director Katie Clifton with Calm Clinic and Care Van.

Clifton’s organization, which provides acupuncture and acupressure, has participated in CHIP of the Roanoke Valley’s back-to-school celebration for about three years.

“Going back to school can be a very stressful time. I remember in my household when my kids were going back to school, how it just felt like we got so revved up. There were so many things to do. So, many things to buy, and it could be very stressful,” said Clifton.

In addition to this event, CHIP of the Roanoke Valley also hosts monthly dental clinics throughout the year.

The group enrolls families that are underinsured and uninsured in health insurance, and they provide other resources.

The group serves people in Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem, Botetourt, Bedford, and Craig County.

Last year, the CHIP of the Roanoke Valley helped about 400 families.

The Back-to-School Celebration takes place today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at CHIP’s office on Third Street in Southwest Roanoke. No pre-registration is required.

“I love making back-to-school fun. I love making it stress-free for the parents and for the kids. I love the haircut room; it’s my favorite. So, we have people doing haircuts. We have somebody who will be present and be able to do some braids. So I just love being able to see the community come together,” said Dennis.