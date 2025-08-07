A New Home for Hope and Healing:On Our Own Secures New Space

ROANOKE, VA – A second chance — and a place where people feel understood. That’s what On Our Own is all about.

And now, they have a new space to keep doing just that.

For director Robin Hubert, this work — and this space — is deeply personal.

“Those issues have been my issues in the past, and I have over 25 years of recovery myself,” Hubert said.

But her journey hasn’t been without heartbreak.

Hubert lost her son to substance use — a pain that fuels her purpose.

“I’ve lost a son to addiction, so I know how devastating that can be. I don’t want to see other people lose their lives,” she said.

That’s why getting a new building wasn’t just important — it was crucial.

“It automatically gives a comfort level. A lot of folks call us their home away from home,” she said.

Back in May, we told you about their struggle to find a new space after their lease ended.

But after our story aired, a viewer reached out — offering exactly what they needed: a new place to call home.

“The person who owns the building saw the story, called my office and said, ‘Hey, we have a place, we’d love for you to be in it,’” Hubert said.

The new location isn’t just bigger — it’s designed to support recovery in every way.

The building features a large backyard, an expansive porch, a library with computer access and recovery resources, an art and game room for connection, and a group room where people can talk, share, and heal.

“Helping more people, talking, probably meeting more friends,” On Our Own attendee and volunteer Chuck DiGenova said.

DiGenova is one of many who found connection here and has stuck around for nearly a decade to help others.

"What would you say to the people who helped you all those years ago?” 10 News Anchor Abbie Coleman asked.

“I’d say thank you for all the help they have given me. And one day I might return it,” DiGenova said.

Hubert never imagined she’d be here — not just surviving, but leading others on their path to recovery.

“I didn’t know of anything like this 25 years ago. Where I was feeling like I was alone and the only one having these kinds of issues, and it was a longer time for me to recover. Having this kind of support and groups available to come to every day would have just helped me I’m sure, exponentially,” she said.

On Our Own is hosting an open house on August 12 from 12-3 p.m. at the new location — 1122 2nd Street SW.

You can tour the new space, meet the team of peer support specialists, enjoy refreshments, and win door prizes.