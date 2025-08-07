Clear the Shelters | Curious Ruby wants to explore the world with you!

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Ready to welcome four new paws into your home? Curious Ruby is waiting and ready to explore all life has to offer with her new fur-parent(s)! She is a medium-sized Anatolian Shepherd and Saint Bernard Mix who is four-years-old.

Known as a “diamond in the woof”, Ruby loves checking out new scents, taking car rides and discovering the world around her.

She loves going on short walks and has a playful and sweet demeanor. Although she is a very friendly girl, Ruby would do best in a home without any other animals.

Ruby is up-to-date on her vaccinations, spayed and her adoption fee is sponsored! She is already house-trained and has never needed to be crated, even at her previous home.

For those interested in getting to know Ruby, you can contact the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center here, or at (540)382-5795.