Salvation Army helping kids prepare for back-to-school season

ROANOKE, Va. – The Salvation Army also celebrated back-to-school season today by offering free school supplies and a celebration for kids to kick off the school year.
They gave away 81 backpacks to families today. Kids also got a chance to have some snacks like doughnuts and fruit and enjoy a bounce house and games.
“Education is something that we need, right? We need supplies to start the school day, and we don’t want that to be a barrier for the kids that are coming in here. So supplying that and giving them a great start to the day is very important to us. It’s a great feeling to be able to do that."Shawnte Hodges, Roanoke Salvation Army
The Salvation Army of Roanoke serves Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Vinton, Salem, along with Botetourt and Craig counties.