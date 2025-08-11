Officials stress importance, requirement of calling 811 on National safe Digging Day

ROAONOKE, Va. – On National Safe Digging Day, Virginia 811 officials are stressing the importance of calling 811 before you dig. The free service arranges for utility companies to mark underground line locations, helping prevent costly damages and potentially life-threatening accidents.

“There’s a lot of danger associated with digging and not knowing where underground utilities are,” says Frank Giannini, Manager of Public Awareness and Training at Virginia 811. “You never know where those service lines lead to. There could be hospitals or critical infrastructure that rely on them.”

The annual August 11 observance, chosen for its numerical date (8/11), promotes the free 811 service that helps prevent costly and dangerous utility strikes. Local contractor Chris Hampton emphasizes the straightforward nature of the process. “They’re pretty prompt. You call and they normally get to you within 24-48 hours, depending on the situation,” Hampton says.

At Roanoke’s Wasena Bridge project, line detection teams demonstrate today’s technology that helps prevent accidents. Line Detection Technician Cody Carawans uses specialized equipment to mark gas lines for construction crews.

“That box puts a frequency on it. And this is basically an antenna that picks it up. It has a gauge on it that tells us where everything is centrally located,” Carawans explains.

The stakes are particularly high when dealing with gas lines. “Any small thing could ignite a gas line and it’s explosive range. It’s happened before. It’s just important these guys stay safe,” Carawans adds.

Virginia law requires both professionals and homeowners to contact 811 before any digging project. Failing to do so could result in a fine to cover damages, with some paying upwards of $10k.

Officials stress National Safe Digging Day serves as a crucial reminder: whether planning a major construction project or simple yard work, calling 811 remains the essential first step in preventing utility strikes and ensuring public safety.