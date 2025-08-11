Roanoke’s Community Empowerment Center offering back-to-school physicals and vaccinations on Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – If you still need to get your kid vaccinated or get them their physicals for school, you can do so for free or low cost on Tuesday at the Community Empowerment Center in Roanoke.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts will provide vaccination services from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., offering multiple immunizations, including flu, COVID-19, RSV, and Mpox vaccines.

The health department is hosting this event to help students get immunized before school starts.

“As people come back from summer travel and as we start to gather again indoors, especially with this heat, with us wanting to have windows closed and having air conditioning, and then gathering back in places like school and businesses again, we do expect that that gives an opportunity for respiratory viruses to hop between us,” said Respiratory Disease Program Coordinator Lisa Sollot with the Virginia Department of Health.

Recent data from the Virginia Department of Health shows an uptick in COVID-19 cases, with nearly 600 emergency department visits for the week ending Aug. 2. Meanwhile, state health officials report that both flu and RSV cases remain stable across the Commonwealth.

Parents interested in accessing these vaccination services must register in advance. You can contact them by phone at 540-853-2301 or by email at empowerment@rcps.info.