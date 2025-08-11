WATCH: Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office encourage sign up for ‘Ident-A-Kid’ program

ROANOKE CO., Va. – If you’re looking for a way to keep your kids safe this school year, the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office has you covered with its Ident-A-Kid program.

Here’s how it works: Deputies help you fill out a card with your child’s name, basic information like height and weight, medical conditions, contact information and more.

Both you and your child get a copy of the ID in case you get separated.

“If you are somewhere where your kid can get separated from you and they’re not old enough to know your phone number or have a cell phone yet, then you keep an ID with you, they get an ID, and if they get lost or separated from you, teach them to go find law enforcement,” a deputy said. “That person can look, see your phone number, go ahead and call you and say, ‘We’re over here by this.’”

The program is free, and deputies will be at Carilion Children’s Tanglewood this Wednesday from 12:30 to 3 p.m. to make IDs for your child.