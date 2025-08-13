New report shows growth in Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Downtown Roanoke’s population has surged 300% since 2010, marking a significant transformation for the Virginia city’s urban core as it rebounds from pandemic-era challenges.

“People really have the desire to be in Roanoke because we have everything. We have hiking and the outdoors scene. We have a little microbrewery scene, as well as a vibrant downtown,” said Joya Garris, director of Marketing and Communications for Downtown Roanoke Inc.

The dramatic population increase reflects growing interest in downtown living, with recent development projects converting buildings into residential spaces. Twenty new businesses have opened in the past year, capitalizing on the area’s foot traffic.

Mark Warren, who relocated from Alabama, cited the city’s culture as a key attraction. “I like the small business and the ability to walk everywhere and it seems kind of homely in its own way,” Warren said.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Krissy and Wes Reynolds, co-owners of Sun and Spruce, chose downtown for their new business location specifically because of the pedestrian activity. “We get a lot of foot traffic downtown. There’s a lot of out-of-towners and tourists,” Krissy Reynolds said.

Her husband Wes Reynolds sees potential for continued growth. “They pushed a lot of people down there with redoing all those buildings into condos and apartments so it’s a whole community and I expect it to grow,” he said.

Despite the positive trajectory, some concerns exist about the sustainability of small businesses. “I think that a lot of the mom & pop shops are closing down. Maybe its rent, maybe it’s people aging out. Who knows. But there do seem to be places that are having signs that say for lease,” Warren noted.

Downtown Roanoke Inc. continues efforts to maintain the area’s appeal, with hope for the future. “We try and make it colorful and beautiful so that people want to visit,” Garris said.