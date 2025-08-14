Roanoke City Schools Kick Off New Year with Annual Convocation

ROANOKE, VA – It’s almost time for Roanoke City students to head back to class — and on Thursday, Roanoke City teachers got their own first-day feeling.

Educators from across the division packed into the Berglund Center for the annual convocation, a beginning-of-the-year celebration to welcome staff back.

They heard from city and school leaders, who thanked teachers for their hard work and encouraged them to keep making a difference.

This year’s theme is “This is Why We Stand: Their Stories, Our Why” — a reminder of the impact educators have on every student.

“Our educational journeys start way before our actual hire date, right? They started a long time ago. They were our inspirations, you are our inspirations,” Superintendent Verletta White said.

The first day of school for Roanoke City students is Tuesday, August 19.