Suspect in custody, woman injured after stabbing incident in Roanoke Wednesday, according to RPD

ROANOKE, Va. – A suspect is in custody after a stabbing incident in Southeast Roanoke Wednesday night, according to RPD.

According to officials, officers responded to the 1700 block of Rutrough Road Southeast for the report of a stabbing at approximately 8:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a woman with non-life-threatening slash wounds. The suspect was located and arrested.

Recommended Videos

Officers determined that two women got into a fight and a man armed with a knife injected and injured one of the women.

10 News will continue to update this story as we receive more information.