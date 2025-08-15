Back-to-School Extravaganza at William Fleming High School: Free supplies and immunizations for students

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools will distribute 2,000 free school supply bags to students during its annual Back-to-School Extravaganza on Saturday at William Fleming High School.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 16. Your child must be a student of Roanoke City Public Schools to receive the free school supplies.

“We all remember picking out our backpack, picking out school supplies, that fresh smell when we opened up a new pack of pencils right before the start of the school year. And so this is just really a chance for us to ensure all of our students have what they need to succeed and can have that same positive experience,” said Director of Communications and Public Relations Claire Mitzel with Roanoke City Public Schools.

Half of the supply bags are designated for elementary students, with the remaining thousand distributed among middle and high school students. School officials note supplies will be available while they last.

The event offers more than just school supplies. Students can meet their teachers and receive required immunizations through the Virginia Department of Health.

Meanwhile, Roanoke City Public Schools has opened the Community Empowerment Center at Booker T. Washington, which is available as a one-stop shop for families to receive help with enrollment, immunizations, and physicals all year round.