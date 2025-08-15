Student ID badges now mandatory for Roanoke City’s pre-K to 12th Grade

ROANOKE, Va. – All Roanoke City Public Schools must wear ID badges when classes resume on Tuesday.

The district-wide rollout affects all of its students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, expanding beyond last year’s requirement for high school students and bus riders in lower grades.

“It’s really used to help our teachers and staff connect with the students,” said Executive Director of Technology Wesley Williams for Roanoke City Public Schools. “We always say, you need to know your student by name and by need, and so this is a quick way to say who the student is by their name.”

The color-coded badges display the student’s photo, first name, and last initial, and include a barcode. Students in grades two through 12 must wear the badges on lanyards, while younger students will have them attached to their backpacks using retractable badge reels.

The ID badges serve multiple functions beyond identification. Students will use them to:

Scan when boarding and exiting school buses

Check out books from school and public libraries

Access school lunch services

Mark attendance and early dismissals

Parents can track their children’s bus transportation through the Zoom app, which updates when students scan their badges while boarding and departing buses.

“As the student taps onto the bus, it picks up in the families’ app, and they can see exactly where their student is at the time,” said Williams.

The school system will allow a two-week grace period for students to wear their badges. After Sept. 2, the IDs will become mandatory for bus transportation.

To address security concerns, Williams emphasized that the badges contain no personally identifiable information beyond what’s visible and cannot be used to access school buildings.

The initiative also extends beyond campus. Students can receive Valley Metro transit discounts by showing their school IDs, and the district is working to establish partnerships with local businesses for additional student discounts.

The first two replacement badges are free if lost. Additional replacements cost $5, which includes a new badge, lanyard, and protective sleeve.

“We are excited about it because it’s gonna help our students and families in multiple ways,” said Williams.