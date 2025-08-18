Roanoke housing prices, population on the rise

ROANOKE, Va. – Population growth drives a surge in apartment development across Roanoke, with downtown experiencing significant expansion through projects like The Bower, which opened its doors last year.

“We’ve got 27 new units this year, and they’re not just beautiful apartments — they also have outdoor spaces and retail below,” says Joya Garris, Director of Marketing & Communications for Downtown Roanoke Inc.

Despite the increase in housing inventory, rental costs continue to climb. According to Zillow data, Roanoke tenants now pay approximately $100 more per month compared to last year.

“I think prices are way too high. People are getting priced out of living in the city,” says Stephanie Martin, a 13-year Roanoke resident.

Martin, who maintains a dual-income household, expresses concern about property tax burdens and her children’s future housing prospects. As her children move out, she’s been looking to downsize but faces financial obstacles.

“Any houses that would allow us to physically downsize would mean we’re paying the same or more,” Martin says. “I can’t imagine my kids finding affordable, safe, clean housing here.”

While some residents struggle with increasing costs, Roanoke maintains relatively lower housing expenses compared to other Virginia cities. “The cost of living is relatively low here compared to other places across Virginia,” says Mayor Joe Cobb.

Cobb points to ongoing efforts to address market challenges. “One of the ways we can stabilize the market is by increasing the inventory of housing units and the diversity of housing units,” he says.

Cash Ward, who relocated from Florida within the past year, shares this perspective on affordability. “To me, it’s cheaper than Florida. I live downtown, and it’s not that bad,” Ward says.

The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority maintains over 1,000 public housing units and administers more than 2,000 Section 8 vouchers. Local organizations collaborate to address housing needs.

“They reach out to folks to see what they need, and it’s a team effort to help everyone,” Garris says, describing the community-based approach to housing assistance.