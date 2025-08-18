WATCH: Woman skates across U.S, ends journey in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – She finished her journey in Virginia Beach on Friday, all while raising money for a cause that’s personal for her.

Brooke celebrated her accomplishment with a crowd of people and some other skaters, taking the time to sign helmets and greet young fans.

Brooke’s 118-day journey from Venice Beach, California, to Virginia Beach was in honor of her stepdad who suffered a spinal cord injury.

She promised him she would raise money for his recovery by skating across America, but unfortunately he passed away before she was able to do so.

The journey concluded on Friday and raised nearly $50,000 for spinal cord research.

You can still donate to her cause by searching brooke-does-everything on Instagram and Facebook.

You can even watch Brooke’s journey on YouTube.