WATCH: Virginia Tech welcomes 2025-2026 students

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Today is fall move-in for Virginia Tech as thousands traveled to Blacksburg to begin their college careers.

10 News photojournalist Jack Doherty was there talking to new students, returning students and parents. You can watch here.

“I’m nervous! But I’m excited because I know a lot of my suitemates and they’re really nice. But I’m also really nervous, because there are going to be a lot of people. And I’m going to be away from home for the first time.” Erica Arvesen, incoming freshman

“You’ll be fine.” Emily Arvesen, VT junior chemical engineering major

“Excited to go and meet new friends.” Ryan Solis, incoming freshman

“I’m excited for him. A new chapter in his life. I’m looking forward to coming to one of those football games.” Tony Solis, parent

“Seeing everyone move in and having the carts and everything like that. It brings back a lot of memories of when I was moving in. It makes me miss living on campus for sure.” Emily Chitwood, VT junior

“Living in the dorms is a good time. I had so much fun. You’ll like it. It’ll be a character-building experience, but you’ll enjoy it.” Emily Arvesen, VT junior chemical engineering major

“Seeing all the freshmen and everyone so excited to meet people just like. Makes me really love this campus so much more because I remember what it did for me.” Morgan Zinnecker, fifth-year architecture major

“No one from my high school came here. So, I was like a fish in a brand-new pond. My roommate really helped with that transition. And just being a Hokie, I feel like this is home for a reason.” Patrick Clark, junior political science major

“My move-in process was very quick. Once my parents left, I did cry a little bit. But once I went to like the meetings and started going to the events I started getting comfortable.” Nana Bonsu, VT junior

“Trying to find community early on in your freshman year I know can be really hard to find that for a lot of people.” Morgan Zinnecker, fifth-year architecture major

“Joining any organization, small or big. It really helps kind of build who you are, and your college experience. I definitely recommend it.” Jayden Cosby, water resource policy and management major