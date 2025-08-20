Search Underway for Missing Dickenson County Sisters

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va – A search is underway for two sisters from Dickenson County who investigators now believe are victims of parental abduction.

Thirteen-year-old Riley Kelly and 10-year-old Kayden Kelly were last seen around 6 p.m. on August 15 at a Sheetz in Wytheville. Their father, Anthony Kelly, dropped them off for a court-approved visitation with their non-custodial mother, Abby Kelly.

Anthony Kelly said his first thoughts as he waited in the Sheetz parking lot on Sunday, realizing they weren’t returning, were, “Would I ever get to see them again? I didn’t know how long it would be before I get to see them.”

Sitting beside his girlfriend, Ashley Lehmann, he added, “We were both kind of worried that something like this might happen. And when she didn’t show up Sunday, I guess we knew for sure she wasn’t bringing them back.”

Investigators say Abby later contacted authorities, stating she did not intend to return the girls and hinted she could be in Alaska. Officials also believe she may be heading toward Oregon.

“We have credible information that she has went out of state with these children,” Chief Investigator, Michael Stidham, told 10 News. “The children have been entered as missing and there’s been felony warrants obtained on the mother for parental kidnap, she’s been entered as well. And we’ve been contacting area law enforcement agencies and developing leads and following up on that information.”

Authorities released descriptions of the sisters. Kayden Kelly is 10 years old, 4′9″ tall, 105 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Riley Kelly is 13 years old, 5′4″ tall, 145 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. There is currently no known clothing description.

Investigators told 10 News they do not have information suggesting the girls are in imminent danger, so no Amber Alert has been issued.

Anthony Kelly shared a message directly to his daughters, saying, “I hope they come home soon and hopefully that they do be safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office at 276-926-1600. Callers can remain anonymous.