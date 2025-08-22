WATCH: Alcova Mortgage supports RCPS community empowerment center

ROANOKE, Va. – On Friday, Alcova Mortgage gifted Roanoke City Public Schools $10,000 to support the district’s new Community Empowerment Center.

The center will serve as a centralized hub for key logistics such as enrollment and immunizations. It also features a family resource room to assist students and families who may need additional support.

Available resources will include food, clothing, hygiene items, school supplies, and other essentials.

“We’re not judging — we’re helping and supporting them,” said Verletta White, Superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools. “This community hub, the Community Empowerment Center, is just like the name suggests — it’s empowering our families. Because we know that when our families succeed, our students succeed.”

The official ribbon-cutting for the center is scheduled for Aug. 29.