Local Security Expert Urges Churches, Schools to Train for Emergencies after Minneapolis Tragedy

A Minneapolis community grapples with tragedy after a shooting during morning mass left students and staff taking cover as bullets pierced through the church’s stained-glass windows.

“Don’t just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying. It was the first week of school. They were in a church,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said.

As this marks the fifth school shooting in the U.S. this year, local security expert Chris Ragone emphasizes the importance of emergency preparedness for churches and schools.

“The more you’re prepared, the less casualties you’re going to have,” said Ragone, owner of Executive Security Concepts.

Ragone’s company, which provides protection and training to five local churches, recommends using landscape features as a first line of defense. “Harden your facility using environmental things: fences, bushes, hedges,” he said.

While prevention remains crucial, Ragone highlights the often-overlooked importance of immediate response after an incident. “We talk about how to do first responder care before the actual first responders get there. In other words, teach people stop the bleed, tourniquets, chest seals,” he said.

He also emphasizes the importance of personal preparedness, advising people to “make a little plan. It doesn’t take a lot. Where would I hide? Where would I run? What would I do?”