Montgomery County woman hospitalized after stabbing, juvenile suspect in custody

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A woman was hospitalized after being stabbed in a domestic incident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded Thursday at approximately 4:30 a.m. to a home in the 2100 block of Mt. Pleasant Road in the Shawsville area. While they were headed to the scene, deputies were informed that the victim had been stabbed and the suspect had fled on foot.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including K9, drone, and SWAT teams, searched the area. At about 6:10 a.m., they located and arrested the juvenile suspect without incident. Because of the suspect’s age, no further details will be released.

The woman was taken to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate the incident.