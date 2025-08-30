One dead, several injured in Roanoke three-vehicle crash

ROANOKE, Va. – One person is dead and six others are being taken to hospitals following a three-vehicle crash, Roanoke Police said Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded at 2:56 p.m. to the 2100 block of Williamson Road NE. The driver of the first vehicle is dead. Six people in the second vehicle are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the third vehicle involved, a motorcycle, is uninjured.

Police said Williamson Road between Liberty Road and Clover Avenue is closed as part of the investigation, urging drivers to use Plantation Road as the alternate route.

