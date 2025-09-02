Attorney General Miyares hosts roundtable to combat human trafficking in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares hosted a roundtable with the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday in an effort to collaborate with local leaders to combat human trafficking. He spoke with the office’s 100% Business Alliance Against Human Trafficking.

Over a dozen people representing businesses and law enforcement attended the event to discuss state and local efforts to combat human trafficking. Miyares stressed the importance of training employees to identify the signs.

“One of our big missions is eradicating the world’s second largest criminal enterprise, which is human trafficking. It’s second after Narcotics; it’s 150 billion dollars a year. It is a crime that impacts every community; suburban, rural, or urban.” Jason Miyares, Virginia Attorney General

Miyares also said the crime is an issue across the commonwealth, calling it “particularly evil” and “modern-day human slavery.”