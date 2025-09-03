Family Service of Roanoke Valley highlights key warning signs during Suicide Prevention Month

ROANOKE, Va. – September marks Suicide Prevention Month, and mental health professionals in Roanoke are urging people to seek help if they need it, especially young people.

“Suicide is one of the leading causes of death for young people, and we do see an increase in that, especially with LGBTQ plus community members, youth who feel like they’re on the fringe or marginalized or at an increased risk,” said Chief Program Officer Jamie Starkey with Family Service of Roanoke Valley.

Starkey recommends watching for several key warning signs in friends and loved ones:

Changes in behavior or increased isolation

Expressions of feeling like a burden

Signs of depression

Changes in sleep patterns

Significant mood swings

Starkey said anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts should seek emergency care immediately rather than waiting for regular counseling services. The organization recommends going directly to the emergency room for immediate help, with Carilion Children’s Hospital providing specialized mental health services for young people in crisis in our area.

She also recommends asking a friend first if they’re having suicidal thoughts.

“There’s a stigma or a myth, if you will, that says that if you mention it, then it will plant the seed, and that is not true. It’s really important that we be open and honest with folks that we love and to say, ‘Are you considering this?’ Give them a chance to respond to you and know that you’re not going to judge them, that you are gonna support them and help them,” said Starkey.

She also said you want to speak with kids differently than you would speak with adults.

“When you’re working with children or teens, you want to do that in a way that’s developmentally appropriate, using words that they understand. With adults, you can expect a little bit more complexity in the conversation, but really leading with, ‘I care about you, you’re important, you matter, and I want to help you feel better,” said Starkey.

Family Service of Roanoke Valley has served 382 clients this year, including 262 adults and 120 children. However, the demand for services continues to grow, with 101 people currently on their waitlist, including 13 teens and 51 children.

While Family Service of Roanoke Valley continues to work through its waitlist, it actively provides referrals to other community providers to ensure individuals can access needed services as quickly as possible. The center offers various resources, including individual counseling, play therapy for children, and specialized programs for different age groups.