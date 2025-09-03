Rising grocery prices driving Virginians into debt

Rising grocery costs are forcing 45% of Virginia families into debt, with the burden weighing even heavier on households with school-age children, according to recent findings.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck moment, and we have to respond to this need,” officials warn as food insecurity grips communities across the state.

The crisis is particularly acute in Southwest Virginia, where one in seven residents face food insecurity. Parents are increasingly making difficult choices to keep food on the table.

“Over and over again in the poll we saw parents say, ‘I’m skipping a meal so my kids can eat, I’m eating smaller portions or I’m not eating as healthy,’” said Sarah Steely, director of No Kid Hungry Virginia.

“There’s a lot of factors at play here, whether that’s limited resources or the job market or the rising cost of food,” Steely added.

Beth Farnsworth, a mother of seven, has witnessed the dramatic rise in grocery costs firsthand.

“We used to spend $200 at Aldi, now we spend like $500. I would say it feels like it’s tripled,” Farnsworth said. The increasing prices have forced her family to make significant adjustments.

“I’ve had to start working more. My husband’s been working more. We just have to make whatever sacrifices we can,” she said, noting that they’ve had to switch to less healthy but more affordable food options.

While some shoppers express understanding for retailers’ challenges, with one noting, “Considering the way the economy is, I think they’re doing the best they can,” the issue is becoming increasingly political.

As November elections approach, 88% of voters are calling for the next governor to address childhood hunger.

“That’s a call to action for our decision makers at all levels, local state and federal to pay attention to what’s going on,” Steely emphasized.

The growing food affordability crisis continues to raise serious concerns among Virginia families, with many looking to political leaders for solutions.