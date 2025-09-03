Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
75º
Join Insider

Local News

Salem School Board member arrested and charged for DWI

SALEM, Va. – A Salem School Board member has been arrested and charged for Driving While Intoxicated. Online court records show that Vice Chair Teresa Sizemore was arrested on Saturday and charged with a DWI.

She was released from jail and is set to appear in court again on Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. 10 News has reached out to a spokesperson for the City of Salem, who released a statement that reads as follows:

“Ms. Sizemore recently made us aware of the accident and the associated charge. We are thankful that she was not seriously injured and that no one else was involved. As this is an ongoing investigation, we have nothing further to add at this time.”

City of Salem

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos