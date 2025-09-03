Salem School Board member arrested and charged for DWI

SALEM, Va. – A Salem School Board member has been arrested and charged for Driving While Intoxicated. Online court records show that Vice Chair Teresa Sizemore was arrested on Saturday and charged with a DWI.

She was released from jail and is set to appear in court again on Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. 10 News has reached out to a spokesperson for the City of Salem, who released a statement that reads as follows: