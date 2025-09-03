Salem School Board member arrested and charged for DWI

SALEM, Va. – A Salem School Board member has been arrested and charged for Driving While Intoxicated. Online court records show that Vice Chair Teresa Sizemore was arrested on Saturday and charged with a DWI.
She was released from jail and is set to appear in court again on Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. 10 News has reached out to a spokesperson for the City of Salem, who released a statement that reads as follows:
“Ms. Sizemore recently made us aware of the accident and the associated charge. We are thankful that she was not seriously injured and that no one else was involved. As this is an ongoing investigation, we have nothing further to add at this time.”City of Salem