Pooches in the Pool returns to Splash Valley Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – Pooches in the Pool returns Saturday to Splash Valley.

The annual tradition allows dogs to enjoy the waterpark after the season closes.

“Yeah, Pooches in the Pool is great because it’s a way for our staff to close out the year on a high note at Splash Valley Water Park and open it up to some of the people in the community who can’t always go to a water park here in the region,” one organizer said. “So it’s great because we have, you know, 50 dogs for each time slot and them and their owners are jumping around in the pool and having a great time.”

The event costs $10 to attend, and all proceeds go to the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection.

Unfortunately, the two time slots for big dogs are sold out, but if your pup is under 25 pounds, tickets are still available. Click here for more info.