Olde Salem Days Returns Next Weekend

SALEM, VA – Get ready to stroll the streets and shop local treasures at one of the regions most beloved traditions.

Mark your calendars! Olde Salem Days is back on Saturday, September 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The annual festival is one of the region’s most popular outdoor events.

Featuring local artisans, food court vendors, and live entertainment, it’s a day dedicated to shopping, eating, and connecting with friends and neighbors in the heart of downtown Salem.

On Sunday, Matt Schottmiller, president of the Rotary Club of Salem, joined us in the studio to share more about what attendees can expect this year.

Funds generated from the event directly benefit programs within the Rotary Club that make a difference across the Roanoke Valley.