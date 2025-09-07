Police searching for suspect following fatal shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Police are searching for a suspect involved with a fatal shooting that occurred in Northeast Roanoke early Sunday morning, Roanoke Police Department said.

RPD said they responded to the 5300 block of Williamson Road NE around 1:54 a.m. on Sunday after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found 31-year-old Jose Buenostro-Vasquez with gunshot wound injuries in the parking lot of a bar. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation showed several people got into an argument in the bar. The group was kicked out of the bar, and they continued fighting in the parking lot. During the fight, a gun was discharged, and Buenostro-Vasquez was shot.

Authorities said they have issued an arrest warrant for second-degree murder for 20-year-old Gilberto Rodriguez following the incident. He is believed to be driving a silver 2012 Kia Sorrento with the Virginia license plate TJM-4257.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the location of Gilberto Rodriguez, please contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.