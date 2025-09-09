Dive into delicious with Exploremores, the newest Girl Scout Cookie!

Get ready to embark on a tasty adventure with Exploremores™, the newest Girl Scout Cookie hitting the Virginia Skyline region!

Exploremores™, the latest in Girl Scout Cookies! (Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council)

Recommended Videos

Inspired by rocky road ice cream, these sandwich cookies are packed with chocolate, marshmallow, and toasted almond flavored crème—a flavor journey that’s as fun as it is delicious.

Exploremores isn’t just a cookie; it’s a celebration of the adventurous spirit at the heart of every Girl Scout. With every bite, you’re supporting the next generation of explorers, leaders and changemakers.

Mark your calendars—local Girl Scouts will start taking cookie orders in December, and cookie booths will pop up in January 2025. Don’t miss your chance to taste the adventure!

Stay tuned for updates at www.gsvsc.org/cookies.