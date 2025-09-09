Nathan Trotter to invest $65 million in first U.S. tin production facility in Henry County

FILE - Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin speaks during an event in Richmond, Va., May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that Nathan Trotter will invest about $65 million to build Tin Ridge, the nation’s first large-scale tin production and recycling facility in Henry County, Virginia. The 115,000-square-foot plant, which will be located north of Martinsville, will boost domestic tin supply, critical for electronics and national defense, and create an estimated 118 jobs.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the project strengthens the national defense supply chain and creates quality manufacturing jobs in Southern Virginia. Secretary of Commerce Juan Pablo Segura highlighted the facility’s role in securing American manufacturing powered by Virginia workers.

Tin is a critical mineral used in electronics, defense systems, electric vehicles and aerospace. Nathan Trotter’s plant will refine both tin concentrate and scrap tin, reducing U.S. reliance on imports. The company chose Henry County for its skilled workforce and strategic location near ports and suppliers.

Founded in 1789, Nathan Trotter has a long history in metal manufacturing and operates four plants in Pennsylvania. Local leaders praised the investment as a boost to the region’s economy and advanced manufacturing sector.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership and local agencies helped secure the project, with a $1.5 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund. The Virginia Jobs Investment Program will support employee recruitment and training.