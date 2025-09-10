Hidden disabilities sunflower program launches at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

ROANOKE, Va. – A new program to support travelers with hidden disabilities is coming to Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

The hidden disabilities sunflower program allows passengers with conditions like autism, hearing loss, or vision loss to wear a sunflower lanyard, bracelet, or pin.

This signals to airport staff that they may need extra support or additional time.

Alexa Briehl, PR, marketing and media manager at Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport, said, “You can come to our information booth here on the first floor at ROA. That’s during business hours. You can go to our public safety office on the second floor, 24 hours a day. Or you can reach out by our contact us forum on our website or on social media.”

Airports around the world use the program, which started in London in 2016.