93-year-old woman dies in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 93-year-old woman died Wednesday morning in a crash in Bedford County, according to Virginia State.

State troopers responded around 10 a.m. to the crash on White House Road, just south of Airport Road.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said a 2005 Dodge Caravan traveling on White House Road ran off the right side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned.

The driver, identified as Virginia Eilene Luken of Huddleston, was taken to a Lynchburg hospital, where she later died.