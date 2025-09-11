Roanoke honors 9/11 heroes with annual stair climb

Roanoke is remembering those who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks by hosting its annual stair climb.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke is remembering those who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks by hosting its annual stair climb.

“It’s just a very powerful occasion to come remember one of the greatest acts of heroism in the 21st century,” said Event Coordinator Peter Matthiessen.

It’s been 24 years since the September 11 attacks, and the Roanoke community has hosted the annual stair climb for 11 years to honor the first responders who died that day.

Participants will climb the Wells Fargo Tower in downtown Roanoke five times, roughly equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. After the climb, participants ring a bell and read the names of those who were killed. Everyone wears a badge bearing photos of firefighters, EMTs and police officers who lost their lives that day.

“It was one of the greatest examples of selflessness in recent history, that public safety rushed into the towers to rescue people despite knowing how dangerous it was. I think we need a reminder of that today, that there are good people in the world, and there are people willing to do that. So we want to bring public safety and this community together to remember that,” said Matthiessen.

More than 340 people participated last year, including first responders in uniform.

Matthew Thompson, a Roanoke City firefighter-paramedic, has done the stair climb for three years.

He said the climb helps younger generations understand the day’s impact.

“It is getting as we get farther and farther away from the event and as we have more and more people that weren’t alive at the time, I think it does serve as a good reminder to just have that opportunity to see how it’s impacted the nation as a whole and communities individually just to be able to come together and learn more about it,” said Thompson.

Proceeds benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. The Roanoke climb typically raises about $25,000 each year.

The climb begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, and you can still register.

