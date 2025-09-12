Kids get their own event alongside the 2025 Special Olympics Virginia Plane Pull

ROANOKE, Va. – Special Olympics Virginia is hosting a Kid’s Plane Pull, giving children the chance to join in the fundraising fun!

The inaugural plane pull will run alongside the main competition, which features teams of 25 pulling an 82-ton FedEx plane. The event raises funds for Special Olympics Virginia, which supports more than 2,100 athletes with intellectual disabilities.

“For a small donation, children of all ages can come out on the tarmack and pull a starflight plane. It’s just a little bit smaller than a FedEx plane. It’s a way to get involved in nonprofits while having fun.” Alexa Briehl, Public relations marketing media manager at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

The Kid’s Plane Pull will be held on Saturday, September 27, at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.