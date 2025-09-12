Virginia Tech’s therapy dogs gain celebrity status in Blacksburg, assist in improving students mental health

BLACKSBURG, Va. – September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and according to the National Institutes of Health, suicide is the second-leading cause of death among college students. But Virginia Tech offers a program to help students’ mental health.

The Virginia Tech therapy dog program began in 2013 when Trent Davis decided to incorporate a dog into his counseling sessions.

“I think the dogs have been profound for some of our students. We’ve had the dogs clearly save lives. Students have said I was feeling this, I was feeling suicidal. And the dog came up to me when I was considering whether to get help or not. And it paid attention to me, so that was a sign that I needed to get help.” Trent Davis, counselor and coordinator for animal assisted therapy

Since then, the dogs have helped thousands of students, gaining campus celebrity status.

“Even if I’m not sad at the moment, it will always take me from like neutral to happy. Walking by and seeing them walk by. Because who doesn’t like seeing a dog.” Jake Dibb, Virginia Tech freshman

“The best part of my job is, I get to see students smile when I take the dogs out and about on campus.” Trent Davis, counselor and coordinator for animal-assisted therapy

And for some students dealing with personal issues, just interacting with the therapy dogs can be exactly what they need.

“Getting that excitement when there might be a lot of stressful things going on and changing to a new environment. It’s nice to have that one moment of, gasps, there’s a dog, aww it’s so cute I love it.” Lydia Thompson, Virginia Tech freshman

“Especially if you are feeling inadequate or overwhelmed I could see how that would be helpful. So if that ever happens that will probably be one of the first things I turn to.” Jake Dibb, Virginia Tech freshman

“I actually, also have a black lab so then getting to go pet their black lab kind of felt close to home to me.” Ava Hudes, Virginia Tech freshman

A reminder of home can be critical, especially among young students moving from their home for the first time.

“It was definitely hard not being with my dogs the first two weeks. Because they are such a big part of your routine. You get into bed and your dogs are with you. So just things like that was kind of hard to adjust to and I’m still adjusting right now.” Lydia Thompson, Virginia Tech freshman

“It helps a lot with the homesickness, especially as a freshman. It’s something that’s kind of normal. Because not every college has a dog, and I feel like dogs are a huge part of people’s lives.” Ava Hudes, Virginia Tech freshman

But for those students who need help, Davis has a message from the entire Cook Counseling Center.