VSP investigating fatal vehicle crash in Patrick County Tuesday

PATRICK CO., Va. – The Virginia State Police announced Tuesday that it was investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 53-year-old woman in Patrick County.

According to officials, the crash occurred at 5:29 a.m. Tuesday on Pleasant View Drive at the intersection of Spring Road in Patrick County.

A 2007 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling north on Spring Road and attempted to turn left on Pleasant View Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck the ditch.

The driver of the vehicle, who has been identified as 53-year-old Jessie Plasters of Patrick Springs, is believed to have had a medical emergency while driving and died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.