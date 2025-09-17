Skip to main content
Motor vehicle accident shuts down Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va.The Lynchburg Police Department has reported that the 2600 block of Lakeside Drive near Southern Air is closed to all traffic following a motor vehicle accident.

All lanes are currently blocked, causing significant traffic disruption in the area. Authorities are advising drivers to seek alternate routes until the scene is cleared.

The police department is managing the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution and plan for delays in the vicinity of Lakeside Drive.

