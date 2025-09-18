Virginia Tech hosts discussion on Southwest Virginia’s high incarceration rates

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s Center for Peace Studies and Violence Prevention - alongside Students for Sensible Drug Policy and The Humanization Project - will be holding a presentation discussing the personal and community consequences of incarceration in Southwest Virginia.

The presentation, officially known as “Ripple effects cause tidal waves: Community impacts of prisons in Appalachia,” will discuss how Southwest Virginia currently has the highest incarceration rate in the state.

There will be three panels featuring local voices, advocates, service providers and policymakers.

The presentation begins at 7:00 PM at the Lyric Theatre.