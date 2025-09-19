Voters Step Up as Early Voting Kicks Off

ROANOKE, VA – We’ve heard from the candidates all summer — but now, it’s the voters’ turn.

Friday marked the first opportunity for people to cast their ballots.

“I’m alive and here today and I voted and I don’t have to worry about it. I don’t know where I’ll be or what shape I’ll be in a month from now,” Roanoke City voter Don Bradley said.

For Bradley and many others, Friday was about more than just casting a ballot - It was about taking control of their voice and their future.

“With the future of Virginia, there’s so many things that need to be taken care of, and I want to be a party to help see that happen,” Bradley said.

The political climate is heated with issues like abortion, education, and the economy driving voters.

Roanoke City voter Suzun Hughes says local decisions have a ripple effect.

“I think it’s pretty obvious right now, it’s very important that we act locally, in order to influence our national elections,” Hughes said.

Candidates showed up at polling places Friday, talking one-on-one with voters, shaking hands, making a final push before votes are cast.

And while people like Amber Congiagioco already had their minds made up, she says it’s nice to meet all of the candidates and hear directly from them.

“It’s good to talk to the candidates. If they’re sitting behind a desk or whatever, this way you can voice your opinion,” Congiagioco said.

In Roanoke County, voters voiced the same sentiments.

Hannah St. Clair was one of the first 400 voters in the door before 1:30.

“We’ve got a lot of democracy issues on the line, and it’s time to get out and vote,” St. Clair said.

Roanoke County Registrar Anna Cloeter says turnout was high for a non-presidential year.

“We’ve actually had a really great turnout so far. People seem to be pretty excited about voting this time which is great,” Cloeter said.

And while many voters told us they voted early for the convenience, they also said it was about duty.

“There are other countries that actually fine people for not voting and it upsets me that so many people don’t use the right that we have to vote,” Huges said.

“People have died to give me the guarantee to vote, so I don’t miss an opportunity,” Roanoke County voter David Lyon said.

Early voting is taking place until November 1.