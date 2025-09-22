Harlem Globetrotters 100 Year Tour Centennial Celebration set to come to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters announced Monday that they would be making a stop in Roanoke next Spring for their 100-year tour.

The Globetrotters will play at the Berglund Center on March 11, 2026. The centennial season is a once-in-a-century celebration of 100 years of basketball thrills. Tickets went on sale Monday at 10:00 a.m.

Recommended Videos

For the first time, the team will also debut their new 100 Year jerseys honoring a century of global impact as they face off against the Washington Generals Fan can also expect all-new surprises.

The current team of elite men and women, holders of an unprecedented 60+ Guinness World Records, including 18 set just last year, the most of any team in any sport, will bring a fresh look of gravity-defying dunks and game-changing tricks against their renowned rivals, The Washington Generals, on March 11.

Unrivaled fan engagement continues with Premium Fan Experiences such as:

● ALL NEW Magic Pass: Pre-game access & player meet-and-greets

● Celebrity Court Pass: Join the team for warmups on the court!

● VIP Bench Tickets: Sit on the bench with the Globetrotters or Generals for the entire game and immerse yourself in 100 years of history!

● Limited Edition 100 Year Golden Replica Game Ball by Spalding®, the most exclusive collectible to be ordered in advance and have ready for you when you enter the venue.

● 100 Year Tour Souvenir Ticket which fans can order and have delivered to their homes to expand their experience even more. *available in select markets

For tickets click here.