Healthwatch | How to spot bullying

As the school year begins, parents should watch for changes in their children’s behavior that might signal social difficulties or bullying.

Sarah Henry, assistant professor of counselor education at Virginia Tech, says shifts like increased privacy, irritability, or emotional sensitivity can indicate problems with friendships or bullying.

Recommended Videos

“As children develop, friendships change and become more important to a child’s sense of self-worth and belonging,” Henry said. “It may be natural for a child’s friend group to change as they get older; however, when a child becomes more private, easily agitated, or surprisingly tender, it may be time to talk to them about what’s going on with their social connections.”

If bullying is suspected, Henry advises contacting the school counselor early. Counselors can provide support through individual or group sessions to help all involved students heal and grow.

Parents can also boost their child’s confidence by creating positive routines and encouraging open conversations about feelings. “Children may find it hard to share after bullying,” Henry said. “But making space for these talks helps them feel safer.”

She recommends using open-ended questions like, “What was a fun part of your day?” rather than yes-or-no questions to encourage sharing.

Families should know their rights, too. In Virginia, schools must notify parents within 24 hours of a bullying report.

By staying alert, communicating openly, and working with schools, parents can help children navigate social challenges and bullying successfully.