High school students benefit from expanded Community Youth Program in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Community Youth Program, located in Roanoke City, is expanding its after-school services to include high school students, building on nearly three decades of supporting local youth with free academic assistance and enrichment activities.

The program, hosted at Saint John’s Episcopal Church, is holding an open house Thursday night from 4 to 6 p.m. to showcase its expanded services.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing for the City of Roanoke. I can’t think of a program that is like this in the area, and it being able to guide children through their fundamentals of secondary education is something that I’m delighted to be a part of,” said High School Program Coordinator Luke Shaw with the Community Youth Program.

The expanded program offers several key services to Roanoke City students, including college preparation guidance, field trips, and access to recreational facilities such as a game room.

At the Community Youth Program, kids also get free homework help.

For some families, the program’s expansion to include high school students comes as welcome news. MiKesha Mayo, whose sister has been attending since fourth grade, expressed gratitude for the high school program’s launch.

“My mom just passed away this past year, and so I’m just thankful that CYP started something back up,” Mayo said. “She had been going here for six years, and they didn’t have the high school program, so I am just excited that they started the high school program so that she can be a part of it.”

You can still enroll your kids in the high school program.

However, the program’s elementary and middle school sections (grades 3-8) are currently at capacity. If you’d like your child to participate, the waitlist is currently open.