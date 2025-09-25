UPDATE: The Bent Mountain Fall Festival has been rescheduled for Oct. 11

UPDATE:

The Bent Mountain Fall Festival has been rescheduled for October 11, due to impending inclement weather.

Want a day filled with fun, food and festivities? Roanoke County has you covered.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 27, the Bent Mountain Fall Festival returns to our area. This free event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., will feature local vendors, children’s activities, live music and more.

The event has a kids zone filled with inflatables, a petting zoo and face painting.

For more information, vist https://roanokecountyparks.com/723/Bent-Mountain-Fall-Festival or call 540-387-6078 ext. 0