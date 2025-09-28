Lynchburg Regional Airport Runway Project Ahead of Schedule

The Lynchburg Regional Airport (LYH) is expected to wrap up work on it's Runway 4-22 Rehabilitation Project a full month earlier than originally planned.

LYNCHBURG, VA – The Lynchburg Regional Airport (LYH) is expected to wrap up construction a full month earlier than originally planned.

The airport is nearing completion of its Runway 4-22 Rehabilitation Project, with construction now expected to wrap up by the end of September. It was originally scheduled to end at the end of October.

Recommended Videos

The project began in June and includes all-new pavement, runway markings, signs, and LED lighting. These upgrades are designed to improve long-term safety and efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, and enhance the travel experience for both airlines and passengers.

Airport officials say the improvements will have a lasting impact on the region by supporting continued growth in both commercial and general aviation operations.

Delta Airport Consultants, Inc., the engineering firm overseeing the design and construction, credited strong coordination among the airport, contractors, and stakeholders for the early completion. Work has been able to move forward while maintaining daily airport operations.

The project is funded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program, which provides support for infrastructure upgrades at airports across the country. Delta Airport Consultants has partnered with the City of Lynchburg on airport development since 1987.