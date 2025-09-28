Man arrested after pursuit with Henry County law enforcement

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested on multiple charges on Saturday after a pursuit with Henry County law enforcement, Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said they received reports of a reckless driver around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday. They were told a sedan was ”swerving across the roadway and nearly struck several vehicles.”

Authorities said they found the suspect vehicle on Virginia Avenue near Stultz Road, failing to stay in its lane of travel. The driver disregarded deputies’ attempts to initiate a traffic stop.

Law enforcement said they then engaged in a low-speed pursuit, with speeds averaging around 35 mph. Due to the low speed, deputies said they were able to position their vehicles in front of the suspect in an effort to safely stop the suspect. The suspect sedan then hit the rear of a deputy’s vehicle, ending the pursuit on Commonwealth Boulevard.

The suspect driver was identified as 63-year-old Eric Williams. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with the following:

Felony Elude Police

Driving Under the Influence

Driving Without a License

Failure to Maintain Lane

Insufficient Tread Depth

Williams is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.