Joint task force operation in Virginia and West Virginia uncovers drug pipeline, arrest made

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – The Wytheville Police Department announced that it had seized over $18,000 in cash and massive drug Cache in Wytheville and West Virginia.

A multi-jurisdictional drug investigation, which began with a welfare check in Wytheville, resulted in the seizure of $18,054 in cash and over eight pounds of methamphetamine and a significant amount of fentanyl and three firearms.

“This operation is a prime example of successful cooperation across state lines,” Wytheville Police Chief Hash stated. “The collective effort by the Wytheville Police Department Patrol Division, Wytheville Police Department Narcotics Division, the Claytor Lake Drug Task Force, and the West Virginia Southwest Regional Drug Task Force has stopped a pipeline and removed these large, deadly quantities of narcotics—including over seven pounds of fentanyl—before they could ever flood our streets here in Wytheville and the surrounding communities.”

The investigation was initiated in late August when Wytheville Police officers responded to a welfare check concerning two individuals passed out in a local gas station parking lot. The initial encounter led to the seizure of five ounces of methamphetamine, $2,168 in case and scales.

Following the initial seizure, the investigation led investigators into a joint operation with West Virginia authorities in Princeton. The Claytor Lake Regional Drug Task force began working jointly with the Southwest Regional Drug Task Force.

On Sep. 11 the Southwest Regional Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the residence. During the search, authorities seized the following:

• 8 pounds of methamphetamine

• 7.5 pounds of fentanyl

• 3 firearms

• $15,886 in cash

Officials say an arrest has been made and the case remains under investigation.