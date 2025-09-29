Man arrested after barricade incident, shootout in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A man was arrested after a barricade incident that led to a shootout between a suspect and law enforcement, Patrick County Sheriff’s Office said.

PCSO said deputies responded to the 2600 block of Willis Gap Road around 8 a.m. on Monday for reports of a man assaulting his elderly father. Upon the arrival of law enforcement, an elderly woman answered the door. While she was communicating with deputies, a man approached the woman from behind and swung a baseball bat at her; deputies said they quickly pulled the woman away from the doorway.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the suspect soon barricaded himself in the residence while deputies got the elderly woman to a safe location. This resulted in a standoff, and Carroll County deputies were called for assistance.

PCSO said the suspect "appeared from a barricaded, partially concealed position at a front window" and began firing at deputies with a handgun, resulting in law enforcement returning fire. The suspect was reportedly the only person in the house at this time, as the father fled the scene and took shelter in a neighboring home prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

Law enforcement said around 20 minutes later, the suspect was taken into custody.

“As with all deputy involved shootings, I have requested that this investigation be handled by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations.” Dan Smith, Patrick County Sheriff

The suspect sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident. No deputies reported injuries.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.